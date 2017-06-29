A Pregnant Woman 'Fatally Shot Her Boyfriend' During A YouTube Prank Gone Wrong

Catch up on all of the celeb news you could possibly want right now >>>

A woman has been charged with the shooting of her boyfriend during a prank they were filming for YouTube.

Hoping to “boost her online profile”, Monalisa Perez from Minnesota told police that her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz III had planned for her to shoot a bullet into a book which he was holding against his chest.

According to WSPA Pedro thought that the book would stop the bullet, which was shot by a handgun just 30cm away. Instead it killed him, with authorities saying the 22-year-old died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Pedro’s aunt told WDAY-TV that he wanted to do it to gain viewers and more of a following.

"He had told me about that idea and I said, 'Don't do it. Don't do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?'" Claudia Ruiz explained.

"They were in love, they loved each other," she said. "It was just a prank gone wrong."

Monalisa even tweeted before the stunt, writing: "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever HIS idea not MINE".

Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈 — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017

She also took to Facebook to tease the new channel, adding: "We are in the process of making Pedro a YouTube channel oh man is it going to be sweet! LOL."

She added: "All the crazy stuff will [be] on his channel and mine. will be our family life!!!"

Monalisa, who has a three-year-old daughter with Pedro and is currently pregnant with their second child, now faces second degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

These carry a maximum 10 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $20,000.