A Pregnant Woman 'Fatally Shot Her Boyfriend' During A YouTube Prank Gone Wrong

The couple thought that a book would stop a bullet.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 10:33

A woman has been charged with the shooting of her boyfriend during a prank they were filming for YouTube.

Hoping to “boost her online profile”, Monalisa Perez from Minnesota told police that her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz III had planned for her to shoot a bullet into a book which he was holding against his chest.

According to WSPA Pedro thought that the book would stop the bullet, which was shot by a handgun just 30cm away. Instead it killed him, with authorities saying the 22-year-old died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Pedro’s aunt told WDAY-TV that he wanted to do it to gain viewers and more of a following.

"He had told me about that idea and I said, 'Don't do it. Don't do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?'" Claudia Ruiz explained.

DOING SCARY STUNTS AT THE FAIR | PART 1

"They were in love, they loved each other," she said. "It was just a prank gone wrong."

Monalisa even tweeted before the stunt, writing: "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever HIS idea not MINE".

She also took to Facebook to tease the new channel, adding: "We are in the process of making Pedro a YouTube channel oh man is it going to be sweet! LOL."

She added: "All the crazy stuff will [be] on his channel and mine. will be our family life!!!"

Monalisa, who has a three-year-old daughter with Pedro and is currently pregnant with their second child, now faces second degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

These carry a maximum 10 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $20,000.

