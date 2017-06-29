A Pregnant Woman 'Fatally Shot Her Boyfriend' During A YouTube Prank Gone Wrong
The couple thought that a book would stop a bullet.
A woman has been charged with the shooting of her boyfriend during a prank they were filming for YouTube.
Hoping to “boost her online profile”, Monalisa Perez from Minnesota told police that her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz III had planned for her to shoot a bullet into a book which he was holding against his chest.
According to WSPA Pedro thought that the book would stop the bullet, which was shot by a handgun just 30cm away. Instead it killed him, with authorities saying the 22-year-old died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Pedro’s aunt told WDAY-TV that he wanted to do it to gain viewers and more of a following.
"He had told me about that idea and I said, 'Don't do it. Don't do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?'" Claudia Ruiz explained.
"They were in love, they loved each other," she said. "It was just a prank gone wrong."
Monalisa even tweeted before the stunt, writing: "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever HIS idea not MINE".
She also took to Facebook to tease the new channel, adding: "We are in the process of making Pedro a YouTube channel oh man is it going to be sweet! LOL."
She added: "All the crazy stuff will [be] on his channel and mine. will be our family life!!!"
Monalisa, who has a three-year-old daughter with Pedro and is currently pregnant with their second child, now faces second degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.
These carry a maximum 10 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $20,000.