YouTube Star Stevie Ryan Dies Age 33 As Ex Boyfriend Drake Bell Mourns Her Loss

YouTube and Internet star Stevie Ryan has died at the age of 33.

The L.A. County Coroner’s office has ruled her death a suicide by hanging, with the devastating news coming just days after her grandfather passed away.

Stevie first found fame through her YouTube series Little Loca, later working on a sketch series and more recently co-hosting ‘a podcast about depression’.

Just two days before her death she spoke about her grandfather’s passing, telling her co-host Kirstin Carney: “I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression.”

RIP @StevieRyan 💔❤️💔The coolest girl I've ever known. — Kristen Carney (@KristenCarney) July 3, 2017

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has also paid tribute, after the pair dated between 2006-2006. He wrote: “No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!"

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

If you or someone you know are affected by any of the issues in this story, there are so many people you can speak to for support. Whatever you're going through, Samaritans offer confidential support 24hrs a day via their website or by phone on 116 123.