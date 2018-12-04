YouTubers

2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises

Can we talk about the fact that they're all men?

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 16:29


If quitting your job and launching a YouTube channel has always sounded appealing to you, the following information is going to leave you second-guessing plenty of your life choices.  

According to Forbes, the ten people who have made the most money through their channels this year are all men; with a bit of global controversy doing absolutely nothing to stem their cash flow. 

10. Logan Paul - $14.5 million 

Back in January 2018, Logan faced widespread backlash after uploading a vlog that depicted the body of a suicide victim in Japan. The video was removed and Logan took a break from his channel before subsequently going on to re-launch his daily vlogs a month later.

Getty

9. PewDiePie - $15.5 million 

The Swedish gamer remains the YouTuber with the most subscribers of all time (72.5 million) and has earned a pretty penny over the past twelve months after accepting some lucrative offers from a range of high paying advertisers.

Getty

8. Jacksepticeye - $16 million

Jack’s channel has over 10 billion views and over 20.7 million subscribers. He’s made a series of sound business decisions in the past year and even signed a multi-year deal with Disney’s Digital Network. NBD.

Getty

7. Vanoss Gaming - $17 million

There’s clearly serious money to be made in uploading videos of yourself playing video games. Who even knew this was a thing? Evan Fong receives millions of hits per upload and has recently decided to launch a side career as a hip-hop artist. Basically, he's living out everyone's teenage dream rn. 

Getty

6. Markiplier - $17.5 million

Another gamer who is making serious bank, Markiplier spends a good portion of his day getting paid to chill out on his PS4. He specialises in survival horror video games and has a whopping total of over 10 billion combined video views.

Getty

5. Jeffree Star - $18 million

The MUA that everyone has heard of, Jeffree Star originally made a name for himself on MySpace and has since taken over pretty much all social channels. His total earnings stem from a combination of video views and profits from make-up collection, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Getty

4. DanTDM - $18.5 million

The Minecraft specialist topped Forbes’s list last year but has since slipped a few places down the top spot. DanTDM has 20.7 million followers online and also makes bank from his widely successful merchandise collection. 

Getty

3. Dude Perfect - $20 million

Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney spend their days taking on the near impossible in a series of videos depicting various trick shots and stunts. The gang have even gone on to break several Guinness World Records over the years.

Getty

2. Jake Paul - $21.5 million 

The younger brother of Logan Paul, Jake has earned a load of money in the past year from his successful merchandise business. Having risen to fame through Vine, the 21-year-old has clearly found a second home for his content on YouTube.

Getty

1. Ryan ToysReview - $22 million 

Possibly the biggest surprise so far, the number one spot has been stolen by a seven-year-old who reviews toys and uploads additional adorable content for his 17,327,509 subscribers. As expected, an endorsement from him can work wonders for any toy brand. 

YouTube/RyanToysReview

Tweet us your thoughts @MTVUK. 
















 

Latest News

Celeb Babies That Were Born In 2018
2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Unveils New Game-Changing Player V. Player Battles: Your Biggest Questions ANSWERED
19 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
The 5 Seconds of Summer Boys Celebrated Seven Years Of Their Existence Yesterday And We’re Crying
Health, Heat and Halloumi: 5 Reasons Why Cyprus Should Be on Your Wellness Bucket List
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Ariana Grande Responds After Pete Davidson’s Emotional Post About Being Bullied
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video
How To Do The Maldives Without Blowing The Budget
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry

More From YouTubers

2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
From Camila Mendes And Charles Melton To Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin: 7 Celeb Couples That Fans Lost Their Shiz Over When It Was Made Official
These YouTubers Are Taking Part In This Year's Stand Up To Cancer Livestream
This YouTuber's ‘Upside Down Face’ Tutorial Is The Most Disturbing Thing You’ll Ever See
YouTuber James Charles Does Kylie Jenner's Halloween Make Up And It's Spooky AF
YouTuber Joe Sugg Joins The Line Up For Strictly Come Dancing 2018
From Alfie Deyes To Jeffree Starr: 9 Of The Most Scandalous YouTube Feuds Of All Time
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
Style
17 Items From Zoella's Spring Wardrobe You Can Actually Buy IRL
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
The Dolan Twins Announce They’re Taking A Break From YouTube

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Ariana Grande Responds After Pete Davidson’s Emotional Post About Being Bullied