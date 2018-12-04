2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises



If quitting your job and launching a YouTube channel has always sounded appealing to you, the following information is going to leave you second-guessing plenty of your life choices.

According to Forbes, the ten people who have made the most money through their channels this year are all men; with a bit of global controversy doing absolutely nothing to stem their cash flow.

10. Logan Paul - $14.5 million

Back in January 2018, Logan faced widespread backlash after uploading a vlog that depicted the body of a suicide victim in Japan. The video was removed and Logan took a break from his channel before subsequently going on to re-launch his daily vlogs a month later.

9. PewDiePie - $15.5 million

The Swedish gamer remains the YouTuber with the most subscribers of all time (72.5 million) and has earned a pretty penny over the past twelve months after accepting some lucrative offers from a range of high paying advertisers.

8. Jacksepticeye - $16 million

Jack’s channel has over 10 billion views and over 20.7 million subscribers. He’s made a series of sound business decisions in the past year and even signed a multi-year deal with Disney’s Digital Network. NBD.

7. Vanoss Gaming - $17 million

There’s clearly serious money to be made in uploading videos of yourself playing video games. Who even knew this was a thing? Evan Fong receives millions of hits per upload and has recently decided to launch a side career as a hip-hop artist. Basically, he's living out everyone's teenage dream rn.

6. Markiplier - $17.5 million

Another gamer who is making serious bank, Markiplier spends a good portion of his day getting paid to chill out on his PS4. He specialises in survival horror video games and has a whopping total of over 10 billion combined video views.

5. Jeffree Star - $18 million

The MUA that everyone has heard of, Jeffree Star originally made a name for himself on MySpace and has since taken over pretty much all social channels. His total earnings stem from a combination of video views and profits from make-up collection, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

4. DanTDM - $18.5 million

The Minecraft specialist topped Forbes’s list last year but has since slipped a few places down the top spot. DanTDM has 20.7 million followers online and also makes bank from his widely successful merchandise collection.

3. Dude Perfect - $20 million

Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney spend their days taking on the near impossible in a series of videos depicting various trick shots and stunts. The gang have even gone on to break several Guinness World Records over the years.

2. Jake Paul - $21.5 million

The younger brother of Logan Paul, Jake has earned a load of money in the past year from his successful merchandise business. Having risen to fame through Vine, the 21-year-old has clearly found a second home for his content on YouTube.

1. Ryan ToysReview - $22 million

Possibly the biggest surprise so far, the number one spot has been stolen by a seven-year-old who reviews toys and uploads additional adorable content for his 17,327,509 subscribers. As expected, an endorsement from him can work wonders for any toy brand.

