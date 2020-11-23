YouTubers

Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship

The answer might surprise you

Monday, November 23, 2020 - 10:24

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have shared some cute details about their relationship, including the first time they dropped the L bomb with each other.

In a video published on Pap Galore, an interviewer asks the couple: “Who said I love you first?” Bryce laughs out loud and replies “her” while Addison clarifies that they both shared their feelings around the same time: “We typed out “ily”, does that count?”

Instagram/AddisonRae

She adds: “No, we said, “I love you too.” That’s what we used to say,” as Bryce brands their old texts “cheesy.”

Braddison broke hearts when they split in September. A few weeks later, Bryce told ET Online they’d “mutually” decided to go their separate ways, adding: “Both of us agreed.”

Instagram/BryceHall

At the time, he admitted they "were really good together,” saying: “We're still really good friends. Last time I talked to her [was] probably a few days ago. We don't talk on a daily basis but yeah, [we're friends]."

More recently, the pair were filmed kissing on 31 October amid rumours they’re back together.

TikTok

In a recent tweet, Addison praised Bryce’s talents online: “I honestly think Bryces YouTube videos are performed, edited, and filmed in such a good way!!!”

She added: “the creative direction is well thought out too. and they’re actually sooooo funny (this is actually me I know it sounds like Bryce made me type this but he just actually executes well)”

Do you think these two are meant to be?

