Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
The answer might surprise you
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have shared some cute details about their relationship, including the first time they dropped the L bomb with each other.
In a video published on Pap Galore, an interviewer asks the couple: “Who said I love you first?” Bryce laughs out loud and replies “her” while Addison clarifies that they both shared their feelings around the same time: “We typed out “ily”, does that count?”
She adds: “No, we said, “I love you too.” That’s what we used to say,” as Bryce brands their old texts “cheesy.”
Braddison broke hearts when they split in September. A few weeks later, Bryce told ET Online they’d “mutually” decided to go their separate ways, adding: “Both of us agreed.”
At the time, he admitted they "were really good together,” saying: “We're still really good friends. Last time I talked to her [was] probably a few days ago. We don't talk on a daily basis but yeah, [we're friends]."
More recently, the pair were filmed kissing on 31 October amid rumours they’re back together.
In a recent tweet, Addison praised Bryce’s talents online: “I honestly think Bryces YouTube videos are performed, edited, and filmed in such a good way!!!”
She added: “the creative direction is well thought out too. and they’re actually sooooo funny (this is actually me I know it sounds like Bryce made me type this but he just actually executes well)”
Do you think these two are meant to be?