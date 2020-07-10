Addison Rae And Her Mum Have Teamed Up With Spotify To Create A Podcast

Addison Rae has teamed up with mum Sheri Nicole to produce a podcast on Spotify.

They’ve signed a deal to produce a weekly series called Mama Knows Best, which will delve into their home life amid Addison’s rise to fame on TikTok. Spotify promises the podcast will be an “intimate and authentic look” into their mother-daughter relationship.

Addison announced the news on Monday, writing: "I've been working on a little something with my mama.. listen to our new podcast #mamaknowsbest" as Sheri tweeted: "Today’s the day! i’m so excited for you to hear our podcast #mamaknowsbest with me and my girl."

A description for the podcast states it will include “advice on all things growing up, getting real about her relationships, friends, and family life. Tune in for an authentic slice of Addison’s life—and some relatable wisdom from everyone’s favorite TikTok mom.”

Instagram/AddisonRae

Episodes are set to be released every Monday, with the first upload titled ‘Life Before You Knew Me’ released on July 20th.

Addison has over 50 million followers on TikTok and is the second most popular person on the platform behind Charli D’Amelio. She has a solo merchandise line with Fanjoy and has previously expressed an interest in branching out into acting.

Back in May, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio also announced their own weekly podcast in conjunction with podcast network Ramble. The name of their series is still to be announced, with no release date being confirmed just yet.

