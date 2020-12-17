Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok

Addison Rae has joined forces with movie mum Rachael Leigh Cook to recreate an iconic scene from She’s All That.

Rachael reprised her role as Laney Boggs in the TikTok video, while Addison took on the part of Freddie Prinze Jr’s character, Zack. They recreated the scene where Zack invites Laney to hang out with him at the beach.

As many fans will know, Addison is set to star as lead character Padgett in a gender-swapped version of the 1999 movie called He’s All That.

She’ll be playing a social media influencer who decides to turn the biggest nerd in high school into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Instagram/AddisonRae

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rachael would be joining the cast of the film as Addison’s mum, with People reporting that her character is separate from her past role as Laney.

The movie’s Instagram account wrote: “Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother.”

Instagram/HesAllThatMovie

Tanner Buchanan, who will play the “nerd” in the movie, recently opened up to People about working with Addison.

"She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor," he said. “[The characters] are both making over each other into better people, like in She's All That.

“It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current ... cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"