YouTubers

Addison Rae And The D’Amelio Sisters Earn A Place On The Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2021

They've all had a busy year

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - 10:28

Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021.

The TikTokers have all had big years, with the list acknowledging a range of people under the age of 30 who are doing well in their craft and making an impact in their industry of choice.

Instagram/DixieDamelio

The social media category is praising content creators who are “changing what entertains us and how we communicate,” with YouTubers Emma Chamberlain and David Dobrik also earning a place on the list.

According to a previous report by Forbes published in August, Addison is the highest earner on TikTok, having generated a reported sum of $5 million for the 12 month period ending in June 2020. 

Instagram/AddisonRae

Charli came in second place, with estimated earnings of $4 million over the same time period, while Dixie was just behind at $2.9 million.

In the past year, the D’Amelio sisters and Addison have been making the most of brand sponsorships and content deals. 

Getty

They’ve also branched out into podcasts, with Charli and Dixie launching their 2Chix podcast in October, while Addison and mum Sheri Easterling dropped their Mama Knows Best podcast in July. 

@addisonre dc @itsray.2 @kamilabattilana

Just last month, Dixie opened up about the only downside of TikTok fame.

She told Grazia: “The worst part is that I’ve lost having a personal private life. When your life is on the internet there is no privacy. Normal teenage and young adult stuff unfolds in front of a huge audience. It’s not always the easiest.”

Latest News

Addison Rae And The D’Amelio Sisters Earn A Place On The Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2021
Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Cryptic Post About An Unnamed "Ex" Directed At Scott Disick?
Justin Bieber Opens Up About When He And Hailey Will Be Ready For A Baby
Rihanna Is Reportedly Dating A$AP Rocky After They Were 'Spotted' Having Dinner With Friends
Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Feels “Betrayed” After Finding Out Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Are Dating
Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Speaks Out After Saved By The Bell Transplant Joke
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Their Dating Preferences In New TikTok Video
Reggae Sunsplash is back, virtual, and the vibe you need (sponsored)
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Already Trying For A Second Baby
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Spark Dating Rumours With Thanksgiving Trip
Madison Beer Reveals How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted The Release Of Her Album
Get To Know - Raissa
Get To Know: Raissa
Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Finally Confirm Their Relationship
How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick Addresses The DM He Sent Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson About Eyal Booker
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
The Truth Behind Rumours Rihanna Is Set To Join The Black Panther 2 Cast
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal
Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support

More From YouTubers

Addison Rae And The D’Amelio Sisters Earn A Place On The Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2021
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”

Trending Articles

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Cryptic Post About An Unnamed "Ex" Directed At Scott Disick?
Addison Rae And The D’Amelio Sisters Earn A Place On The Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2021
TV Shows
Are You The One: What Happened To Our Fave Couples From The Show IRL?
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Justin Bieber Opens Up About When He And Hailey Will Be Ready For A Baby
Rihanna Is Reportedly Dating A$AP Rocky After They Were 'Spotted' Having Dinner With Friends