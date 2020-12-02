Addison Rae And The D’Amelio Sisters Earn A Place On The Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2021

Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021.

The TikTokers have all had big years, with the list acknowledging a range of people under the age of 30 who are doing well in their craft and making an impact in their industry of choice.

Instagram/DixieDamelio

The social media category is praising content creators who are “changing what entertains us and how we communicate,” with YouTubers Emma Chamberlain and David Dobrik also earning a place on the list.

According to a previous report by Forbes published in August, Addison is the highest earner on TikTok, having generated a reported sum of $5 million for the 12 month period ending in June 2020.

Instagram/AddisonRae

Charli came in second place, with estimated earnings of $4 million over the same time period, while Dixie was just behind at $2.9 million.

In the past year, the D’Amelio sisters and Addison have been making the most of brand sponsorships and content deals.

Getty

They’ve also branched out into podcasts, with Charli and Dixie launching their 2Chix podcast in October, while Addison and mum Sheri Easterling dropped their Mama Knows Best podcast in July.

Just last month, Dixie opened up about the only downside of TikTok fame.

She told Grazia: “The worst part is that I’ve lost having a personal private life. When your life is on the internet there is no privacy. Normal teenage and young adult stuff unfolds in front of a huge audience. It’s not always the easiest.”