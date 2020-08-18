Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User

Addison Rae had the classiest response after someone called her “fat” on Twitter.

The tweet in question was critical of the “rolls” on Addison’s stomach during a recent TikTok video. She responded by writing: “Rolls are just as normal as anything else on a stomach. love your body!! your body is unique AND beautiful <3.”

Twitter/AddisonRae

Several influencers threw their support behind Addison’s empowering message, with Charli D’Amelio writing: “you’re absolutely beautiful don’t let ignorant and disrespectful people make you feel like you’re anything but amazing.”

Dixie D’Amelio added: “ur hot,” as Manny MUA said: “you’re literally perfection, i see a healthy happy young lady!”

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Fans were equally impressed by her message, with many people praising Addison for leading by example: “i am so insecure about my body and since i started to follow you you helped me so much!! i still insecure about it, but i feel that everyday i am doing better!!!!”

Another fan said: “i was never satisfied with my body, i always saw a defect in it and compared myself with other people. but reading tweets like this really cheer me up and inspire me. thanks for everything.”

This isn’t the first time Addison has reacted to bodyshaming comments online.

Back in April, she revelead negative comments can make her feel insecure. At the time, Addison said she’d continue to ignore the criticism and instead focus on being the “healthiest” possible version of herself.