YouTubers

Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User

She's leading by example

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 09:33

Addison Rae had the classiest response after someone called her “fat” on Twitter.

The tweet in question was critical of the “rolls” on Addison’s stomach during a recent TikTok video. She responded by writing: “Rolls are just as normal as anything else on a stomach. love your body!! your body is unique AND beautiful <3.”

Twitter/AddisonRae

Several influencers threw their support behind Addison’s empowering message, with Charli D’Amelio writing: “you’re absolutely beautiful don’t let ignorant and disrespectful people make you feel like you’re anything but amazing.”

Dixie D’Amelio added: “ur hot,” as Manny MUA said: “you’re literally perfection, i see a healthy happy young lady!”

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Fans were equally impressed by her message, with many people praising Addison for leading by example: “i am so insecure about my body and since i started to follow you you helped me so much!! i still insecure about it, but i feel that everyday i am doing better!!!!”

Another fan said: “i was never satisfied with my body, i always saw a defect in it and compared myself with other people. but reading tweets like this really cheer me up and inspire me. thanks for everything.”

@ajeyalanai| | with Music Hot Girl Talk - sound.remixes

This isn’t the first time Addison has reacted to bodyshaming comments online.

Back in April, she revelead negative comments can make her feel insecure. At the time, Addison said she’d continue to ignore the criticism and instead focus on being the “healthiest” possible version of herself.

 

Latest News

Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Lili Reinhart Advocates Better LGBTQ+ Representation In TV After Coming Out As Bisexual
Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Lady Gaga Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye In Behind-The-Scenes Clip For ‘Rain On Me’
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King

More From YouTubers

Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles

Trending Articles

Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way