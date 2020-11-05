YouTubers

Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle

“Don’t act like you’ve never done it”

Thursday, November 5, 2020 - 10:34

Addison Rae had to lick part of Bryce Hall’s body during an intense round of Spin the Bottle on his YouTube channel.

The rumoured couple were joined by Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck for the game, with Addison selecting a piece of paper that instructed her to “lick foot.” In the video, Bryce jokes: “Don’t act like you’ve never done it” as she bravely goes ahead with the task.

YouTube/BryceHall

In the same game, Dixie had to post she was single online, which explains a recent tweet that had fans concerned she’d broken up with Noah. She tells Addison and Bryce: “Honestly, I would take that from you guys, because I think people would be like…”

Addison suggests “mad?” and adds: “We actually did this on purpose, sorry Noah.”

YouTube/BryceHall

Braddison stans have noticed the couple have been hanging out a lot in recent weeks. They dressed up as the Joker and Harley Quinn for Halloween and were even spotted kissing outside Saddle Ranch restaurant in Los Angeles.

Addison published a cryptic tweet after the video of their PDA was posted online.

“remember, the internet only allows u to see and know what is posted on it!!! u could be missing a lot of information, so always keep that in mind when forming an opinion on someone u don’t know.”

SPIN THE BOTTLE

She later clarified that the remark was about her “friendships and relationships” and urged fans to be kinder to be each other online.

Are you surprised Addison went through with the foot lick?

