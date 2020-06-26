Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship

Addison Rae has shared some details about her upcoming cosmetics line, Item Beauty, and has also spilled the beans on her "inspiring" friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The TikToker has been teasing her collection for the last few weeks, with a recent statement revealing that all six items from the line will be available to purchase online from August 11th.

Addison teamed up with Madeby Collective in the creation of the line, with the collection including a mascara, a jelly eye shadow, a brightening powder, a brow definer, a lip oil and a contour duo.

Everything in the cruelty-free range is formulated without parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil, with Addison telling E! Online: "I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way.”

"ITEM approaches beauty the same way that I do. I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about—clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features."

When asked about her friendship with Kourtney she described the entire Kardashian-Jenner family as being loving, genuine, and inspiring.

“I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family,” she told the site. “They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me. They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my [own] family."

The products will be available to purchase on ItemBeauty.com, with Addison saying she hopes the line will inspire her fans to feel confident in their own skin and value self-expression.

Will you be buying any products on August 11th?