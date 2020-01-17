Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend

Addison Rae has opened up about staying in contact with an unnamed ex-boyfriend and fans think she's referring to Bryce Hall.

In a conversation on her Spotify podcast Mama Knows Best, Addison said she only has one real ex in her life. When mum Sheri Nicole asked if the pair stay in contact, Addison described their connection as “acquaintances.”

She explains: “I’m not on this level where I’m talking to him every day and asking him advice. That’s not his role in my life anymore.”

As for how Addison’s ex feels about her moving on, the TikTok star said: “So if I date someone, oh well then… I mean, he’s asked me about it before and he’ll be like, ‘So, you datin’?’ I’d be like, ‘Kinda, maybe.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, awesome.’”

She then shares her top tips for building a friendship with an ex: “1. Communicate 2. Be honest 3. Be open with your new partner about it.”

Addison opened up about her split from Bryce in an interview with ET Online back in September. At the time, she said their romance had been “on and off” for a while and described their situation as “confusing.”

"I'm kind of just living life day by day and we're still young, so I'm really not too worried about anything. I think at the end of the day, there's a great plan in store for my life and if that's involving Bryce or not, it's gonna be part of the bigger plan, which is gonna be great."

Do you think Addison was referring to Bryce in the podcast?