Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That

Addison Rae has shared the first few snaps from the set of her upcoming movie, He’s All That.

The crew celebrated their first day of filming yesterday, with Addison posting a few images from her trailer on Instagram Stories. She’ll be portraying the lead character of Padget in the film, which will be a gender-flipped reboot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That.

Instagram/AddisonRae

“First day on set for ‘He’s All That’ ❤️,” Addison captioned one photo, as another said: “Padgett here.”

Instagram/AddisonRae

Co-stars Madison Pettis, Isabella Crovetti and Myra Molloy also shared photos from the first day, with the gang all receiving a new pair of shoes from the movie’s production company, Miramax.

A note attached to the shoes reads: “We are very excited to welcome you to the production of ‘He’s All That.’ Best wishes on your first day of principal photography – Your friends at Miramax.”

Instagram/AddisonRae

Addison’s name was first attached to the He’s All That project in September. The movie will be written by R. Lee Fleming Jr. who penned the 1999 version, and will centre around an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king.

Instagram/MyraMolloy

This will be Addison’s first movie role since finding fame on TikTok. She previously told ET Online that she’s excited to try new things: “I'm pushing to get into acting really hard right now.”

Are you excited for He’s All That?