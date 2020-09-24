Addison Rae Shares The Secret On How To Make A TikTok Video That Goes Viral

Addison Rae has opened up about the perfect formula for making a TikTok video that goes viral.

During the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Mama Knows Best, Addison said it’s important to set trends rather than follow them: “Be yourself, come with new content that people haven’t seen before or exciting things that you haven’t seen on the app,” she said.

Arguing that the app can become saturated with the same types of videos, she added: “It’s always good to bring something new to the platform because you never know what people want to see or what new things could become a trend.”

In the same chat, she discussed the process of learning TikTok dances: “It doesn’t always take one time and you’re done. Luckily, I’ve gotten better at it to where like if I know a dance it’s super easy to do it one and done but I’m always a little picky.”

“For me, usually it’ll take me like three to five minutes [to learn a dance]. The same moves are in almost every TikTok dance, it’s just about changing the order and then doing the faces I want or having the attitude or whatever fun things like that.”

Even though Addison has previously spoken up about the negative impact of fame and online trolling, she still views TikTok as somewhere she can “connect” with fans and “express” her creative side.

Do you think Addison’s tips have the potential to make you TikTok famous?