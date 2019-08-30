YouTubers

Addison Rae’s Mum Weighs In On Rumours She’s Dating Bryce Hall Again

What is the truth?

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 10:29

Addison Rae’s mum has denied reports that her daughter is dating Bryce Hall again.

The TikTok stars have remained good friends since their split, with Bryce making several comments lately about how much he still admires his ex. Naturally, people assumed that he was dropping hints about the pair giving their relationship another chance.

she’s cool sometimes
she’s cool sometimes

Still, Sheri Easterling has crushed everyone’s hopes about the duo potentially reuniting. When a fan commented on a TikTok video saying: “Ya'll are so happy together,” Addison’s mum replied: “they are not together."

Just last month, Bryce called Addison the “best girl” he’s ever dated: "I'm not saying that we're going to date in the future and I'm not saying that we won't. I'm just saying we're feeling out everything right now and we'll see what happens,” he explained.

🌼
🌼

The denial from Addison’s mum comes at an interesting time considering Bryce and Jaden Hossler were reportedly arrested over the weekend and charged with possession of marijuana.

Neither of the boys have made any public statements over the situation, although they ~did~ take to social-media to announce that they’d arrived back home. Bryce wrote: “im back” while Jaden wrote a simple: “hi.”

home alone in maryland if you wanna pull up
home alone in maryland if you wanna pull up

Whether Bryce and Addison are back together or not is clearly their own business, but it’s great that they seem to have a solid friendship behind-the-scenes. As Bryce said, who knows what the future holds?

 

 

