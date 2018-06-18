YouTubers

Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog

The YouTuber said it was never his intention to "upset" anyone.

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 11:52

Alfie Deyes has apologized after facing backlash for a video which documented him attempting to live on £1 a day. 

The YouTuber has come in for a spate of criticism online after some people accused him of making light of poverty while others pointed out that some people really do have to survive on minimal funds.

Let's get checking out a bunch of regular guys attempting to try on fake lashes...

The vlog shows him attempting to get through 24 hours without spending above the given quota. The video was initially titled ‘Living Off £1 For A Day’ but has since been altered to “Spending £1 In 24 Hours!”

Lets talk about the £1 video

Fans made their feelings about the upload known on social-media, with many being particularly disappointed at the moment Alfie complained about drinking tap water as opposed to bottled water. 

For his part, the 24-year-old has since listened to the criticism around the video and has issued an apology on Twitter insisting that it was never his intention to upset anyone.

“I'd seen many others do this video recently and wanted to try it myself. Some people have seen the video as me mocking others, which I for sure was not doing in the video.

"I've seen some people asking me to change the title to 'Spending £1 in 24 hours' and I've since changed the title so it's more fitting and less misleading."

He added: "Hope this clears up some of your concerns."

 

Latest News

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
SZA at Firefly Festival After Her Vocal Recovery
SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
The original Geordie Shore cast
Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300
Beyoncé and JAY-Z in the Louvre
9 Things You Didn’t Realise About Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything Is Love
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
The Best Reactions To Beyonce And Jay Z Dropping A Surprise Album Overnight
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian Isn’t Ruling Out Running For President One Day
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet

More From YouTubers

Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
Style
17 Items From Zoella's Spring Wardrobe You Can Actually Buy IRL
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
The Dolan Twins Announce They’re Taking A Break From YouTube
Logan Paul’s YouTube Ad Suspension Has Been Lifted After 18 Days
Logan Paul Announces YouTube Comeback With Controversial Trailer
Logan Paul Is A ‘Good Guy Who Made A Bad Decision’ According To Logan Paul
Logan Paul's Dad Says The YouTuber Will Soon Make A Return To Vlogging
Chrissy Teigen Faces Backlash Over Comments About Logan Paul Controversy
YouTuber Manny Mua Is Starting His Own Make-Up Line And Fans Are Thrilled
Alfie Deyes Reveals Deets On His Mysterious New Business Venture
Life
This YouTuber Just Got His Head Stuck In A Cement-Filled Microwave And WTF?

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn