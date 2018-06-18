Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog

Alfie Deyes has apologized after facing backlash for a video which documented him attempting to live on £1 a day.

The YouTuber has come in for a spate of criticism online after some people accused him of making light of poverty while others pointed out that some people really do have to survive on minimal funds.

The vlog shows him attempting to get through 24 hours without spending above the given quota. The video was initially titled ‘Living Off £1 For A Day’ but has since been altered to “Spending £1 In 24 Hours!”

Fans made their feelings about the upload known on social-media, with many being particularly disappointed at the moment Alfie complained about drinking tap water as opposed to bottled water.

My favourite part of the Alfie Deyes vlog is when Zoella hands him a £1 coin and they both laugh...piss off! People actually have to live off £1 a day...poverty is not your content and monkey making scheme! — Sophie (@trafotoz) June 15, 2018

No words for Alfie Deyes latest ‘Living on £1 for the day’ video. Moaning about having to drink tap water and not have a coffee...this is people’s reality up and down the country every single day. The boy has absolutely no clue what it’s like to be below the poverty line. — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) June 16, 2018

Ha.. I remember sitting in my bathroom sobbing because I couldn’t afford a 75p loaf of bread! It is definitely reality for some people 😔 x — Laura Delaney (@delaneydiaries_) June 15, 2018

I love how in this Alfie Deyes living off £1 video there’s no wider message making viewers aware that people actually live off this amount each day, it’s literally just like the cinnamon challenge to him or something — Bel🍷💐🎨 (@ragsoflove) June 14, 2018

For his part, the 24-year-old has since listened to the criticism around the video and has issued an apology on Twitter insisting that it was never his intention to upset anyone.

“I'd seen many others do this video recently and wanted to try it myself. Some people have seen the video as me mocking others, which I for sure was not doing in the video.

"I've seen some people asking me to change the title to 'Spending £1 in 24 hours' and I've since changed the title so it's more fitting and less misleading."

He added: "Hope this clears up some of your concerns."