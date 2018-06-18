Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
The YouTuber said it was never his intention to "upset" anyone.
Alfie Deyes has apologized after facing backlash for a video which documented him attempting to live on £1 a day.
The YouTuber has come in for a spate of criticism online after some people accused him of making light of poverty while others pointed out that some people really do have to survive on minimal funds.
The vlog shows him attempting to get through 24 hours without spending above the given quota. The video was initially titled ‘Living Off £1 For A Day’ but has since been altered to “Spending £1 In 24 Hours!”
Fans made their feelings about the upload known on social-media, with many being particularly disappointed at the moment Alfie complained about drinking tap water as opposed to bottled water.
For his part, the 24-year-old has since listened to the criticism around the video and has issued an apology on Twitter insisting that it was never his intention to upset anyone.
“I'd seen many others do this video recently and wanted to try it myself. Some people have seen the video as me mocking others, which I for sure was not doing in the video.
"I've seen some people asking me to change the title to 'Spending £1 in 24 hours' and I've since changed the title so it's more fitting and less misleading."
He added: "Hope this clears up some of your concerns."