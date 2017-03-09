YouTubers

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

He also reveals the pretty drastic security measures they have taken at their new home.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:18

As one of the most succesful Youtubers like, ever, there are very few details that Alfie Deyes doesn't share with the world through the wonderful medium of the vlog, however the online star has recently shared a downside to his success that you probs won't find documented in his videos.

In a raw interview with The Telegraph, the 23-year-old got pretty real about facing harassment, some of which has even gone down at his home with girlfriend Zoe Sugg a.k.a. Zoella a.k.a. our best friend (in our dreams). 

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@pointlessblog) on

Alf admitted that the combined fame he and his online partner in crime share has led to fans showing up in their masses outside their home with the hope of catching a glimpse of their Internet idols.

He revealed: "People actually knock on our door." Yikes.

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@pointlessblog) on

"Every single day parents drive their kids over - and the adults are the ones who get annoyed when we say we won't do pictures. They lift their kids onto the walls around our house, and throw stuff over," revealed Aflie.

Fortunately the couple recently moved to a new hella Instagram-worthy home with massively heightened security.

A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on

He revealed in a vlog: "We have so much security and tech in this house. It's insane. We've got things in the corner of every room that as soon as we go to bed, or if we go to sleep or into particular rooms, the security kicks in. If we ever get broken into or there are any intruders, they make an instant call to the police." Ooh fancy!

It doesn't even end there: "Another thing we have in this house, which I didn't know we were getting, but I love it and it makes me feel really safe, is panic buttons. We have panic buttons hidden all over the house. If you press it at any time, 24/7 365 days a year, every single police car in the area that's available will come to the house. A police helicopter will even come. The police will climb over the walls to the house and check every single place in the entire house."

Holy moly, remind us never to turn up at their house unnanounced.

Ah, the highs and lows of achieving total online domination.

Now you know you wanna check out 11 times Zalfie were relationship goals...

