Bella Thorne and YouTuber Ex Tana Mongeau Are Feuding Online And It’s Messy AF

Just when everything seemed to be settled in Tana Mongeau’s love life, some drama has opened up between her and Bella Thorne over some accusations about the validity of their relationship.

ICYMI, the YouTuber is now engaged to Jake Paul after a whirlwind romance, with Bella previously taking to Instagram to share an image of herself crying in reaction to the news.

Things have now changed in the space of a single tweet after Bella seemingly reacted badly to reports that Tana had been hanging out with her other ex, Mod Sun: "Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it."

The 21-year-old responded with confusion and pointed out that this problem should be dealt with in private: "????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/"

That’s when it really got messy, with Bella accusing Tana of dating her for fame: "U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter."

Tana responded: “I have no idea why you’re mad, I’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f***ing nuts & if you honestly think that damn I lost you."

The conversation ends there, which means they’ve either cut ties for good or (hopefully) decided to resolve the argument off social-media.