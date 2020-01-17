YouTubers

Bryce Hall Just Hinted That Addison Rae Might Be Leaving The Hype House

Another one bites the dust?

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 10:18

It sounds like Addison Rae might be leaving The Hype House after Bryce Hall confirmed that she “doesn’t really associate” with the group anymore.

The TikTok star made a video chatting about Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s recent exit from the house: “The Hype House? Charli and Dixie left and Addison doesn't really associate with the Hype House, so they really kind of just—I don't know what they're doing exactly."

she's cool sometimes
View this post on Instagram

she’s cool sometimes

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall) on

There are several more clues that she might be branching out on her own. Fans have spotted that Addison never posts on the group’s TikTok account anymore and never promotes their merch online either.

Even so, the official Instagram page for The Hype House still follows her, which suggests that everyone is on good terms. That being said, the account still follows Charli and Dixie, even though the pair have officially parted ways with the house.

is this on your fyp???
View this post on Instagram

is this on your fyp???

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

People on Twitter are excited at the prospect of Addison following her own path, with fans @ing her for information on what her next move might be. She’s currently isolating with her family at home, giving her plenty of time to think everything through.

Addison has yet to respond to the rumours. Like the situation with Charli and Dixie, nobody will know for sure what her plans are until she makes some kind of official statement.

Either way, we’re excited to see what the future holds.

