YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX

Will you tune in for "nonstop sister banter?"

Friday, October 2, 2020 - 09:36

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have announced they’ve landed their own podcast titled 2CHIX.

In a statement published on Variety, the TikTokers said they’re “excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, [and] engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with.”

Getty

The podcast will be filled with “sister banter” as podcast producer Ramble revealed they’ll have free reign to discuss “the trends that are lighting up their social channels, talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds.”

Charli wrote on Instagram: “Dixie and i are super excited to announce our new podcast called 2CHIX!! the first episode drops next thursday, october 8th, so click on the link in my bio to subscribe on Apple Podcast and be the first to listen when it launches next week!!”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

The girls are represented by a company called UTA, with their head of emerging platforms, Oren Rosenbaum, releasing his own statement on the news: “We couldn’t be more excited for Charli and Dixie and the launch of ‘2 Chix.'” 

He added: “The sisters have dominated the digital space with ease, and I look forward to them finding paralleled success in this arena with their new podcast.”

@charlidamelio| | avec la musique No Idea - Don Toliver

Charli & Dixie: 2 Chix will be available every Thursday, starting from October 8th, and can be found on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Radio.com.

Are you hoping Charli and Dixie will spill some major TikTok tea?

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Get To Know Mimi Webb
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Shaded Her For Wearing Sunscreen In Winter
Addison Rae Shares The Secret On How To Make A TikTok Video That Goes Viral
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)
Cardi B Reveals She’s Happily Single Following Offset Split: “My DMs Are Flooded”
Did Kris Jenner Just Hint Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Having Another Baby?
Get To Know - Baby Queen
Get To Know: Baby Queen
Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys

More From YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Addison Rae Shares The Secret On How To Make A TikTok Video That Goes Viral
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Influencers Including Tana Mongeau Pay Tribute To Ethan Is Supreme After He Dies Aged 17
Griffin Johnson “Cuts The Bullsh*t” In A Sincere Apology To Dixie D’Amelio Over Their Split
Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP

Trending Articles

Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video
Music
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
The Apprentice’s Stuart Baggs’ Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management