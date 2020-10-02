Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have announced they’ve landed their own podcast titled 2CHIX.

In a statement published on Variety, the TikTokers said they’re “excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, [and] engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with.”

Getty

The podcast will be filled with “sister banter” as podcast producer Ramble revealed they’ll have free reign to discuss “the trends that are lighting up their social channels, talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds.”

Charli wrote on Instagram: “Dixie and i are super excited to announce our new podcast called 2CHIX!! the first episode drops next thursday, october 8th, so click on the link in my bio to subscribe on Apple Podcast and be the first to listen when it launches next week!!”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

The girls are represented by a company called UTA, with their head of emerging platforms, Oren Rosenbaum, releasing his own statement on the news: “We couldn’t be more excited for Charli and Dixie and the launch of ‘2 Chix.'”

He added: “The sisters have dominated the digital space with ease, and I look forward to them finding paralleled success in this arena with their new podcast.”

Charli & Dixie: 2 Chix will be available every Thursday, starting from October 8th, and can be found on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Radio.com.

Are you hoping Charli and Dixie will spill some major TikTok tea?