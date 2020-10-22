YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards

The ceremony will be streamed exclusively on YouTube

Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 09:34

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are both in the running for Creator of the Year at the 2020 Streamy Awards, amongst other nominees.

The annual awards show celebrates excellence in online video. It’s comprised of forty-five award categories covering everything from cinematography to socially conscious campaigns.

Ten influencers have landed a nomination for the Creator of the Year award, with Addison Rae, David Dobrik, and James Charles all up for the title. Emma Chamberlain, Larray, Marques Brownlee, MrBeast, and Sarah Cooper are also in the running for the gong.

This isn’t the only award Charli is nominated for, as both she and Addison Rae have earned a nomination for Breakout Creator. They’ll be up against Dream, Spencer X, and ZHC for the title.

Addison retweeted the nomination announcements writing: “so thankful!!” and “sooooo blessed” for each of her potential wins.

As for Charli, she’s previously spoken up about how unexpected and exciting this year has been. 

In an interview with Variety, she said: “I consider myself a normal teenager that a lot of people watch for some reason. I mean, it doesn’t make sense in my head, but I’m working on understanding it.”

“When I hit a hundred thousand followers, my sister [Dixie] was like, “Okay, calm down. Talk to me about this when you hit a million.” I was like, “I’m never going to do that. That’s so difficult.” Then it turned into these crazy big numbers that I can’t even comprehend.”

The ceremony, which is in its tenth year, is set to take place on 13 December and will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube. 

Who are you rooting for?

