Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have opened up about remaining on good terms with their exes as they weighed in on the cheating drama that keeps going down on TikTok.

In a video published on YouTube channel Celebrity Livin, the sisters discussed everything from Dixie’s decision to refollow ex Griffin Johnson on social media to Charli’s opinion on rumours Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have split again.

When asked why she’s back on good terms with Griffin amid cheating claims, Dixie replied: “I just don’t like being on bad terms with anyone. I mean, it’s life. It is what it is, things happen. I’m definitely going to be by myself for a very long time.”

She added: “But there’s also no point in having bad blood or internet beef for no reason… it’s not worth it.”

Discussing Addison’s romantic situation, Charli said she “knows nothing” about her pal’s private life.

As for her past relationship with Chase Hudson, Charli said they’re both happy to leave any drama in the past: “Yeah I mean, I’m friends with everyone. I don’t have bad blood or anything… so everything’s like chill. We’re all friends, we all do the same thing.”

Instagram/ChaseHudson

In the same video, Charli and Dixie weighed in on the question: “Why are all the TikTok girls getting cheated on?” As many fans will know, Addison, Dixie, and Charli have all previously been hit by rumours their partners have cheated.

Dixie laughed out loud and responded: “It is a trend,” as Charli added: “Not a good trend!“

Both girls are currently rumoured to be single and seem to be concentrating on their careers for the time being.