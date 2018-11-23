YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House

All the rumours were true

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 10:02

It’s officially the end of an era after it’s been confirmed that Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have left The Hype House. 

The sisters were rumoured to have parted ways with the business several weeks ago, with fans spotting that neither of them had been featured in TikTok’s taken from the Los Angeles mansion.

A rep for the girls has now told ET Online: “Charli and Dixie created content with their friends at the house when they were visiting L.A. from Connecticut. When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect."

The statement confirms that even though their “businesses are separate” from the house, “their friendships with the members continue."

This seems to ring true, as Charli and ex Chase Hudson have been friendly online despite their recent split. Some fans have even jumped to the conclusion that they might be getting back together.

As for what Charli and Dixie are planning next, the girls are reportedly considering making a reality show with their parents. 

"I mean, [it’s] definitely something that would be super fun," Charli said. "For people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."

With Charli being the most followed person on TikTok, we have a feeling she’ll be just fine branching out on her own.

Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
