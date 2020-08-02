Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have opened up about how their connection compares to other celeb sibling relationships.

In an interview with ELLE, the TikTokers discussed everything from their brand-new nail polish collab with Orossa to how they’re both navigating newfound fame. An interesting line of questioning featured a comparison to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

When asked which of the Jenner sisters they most relate to, Charli said to Dixie: “You’re more like Kylie. I think I’m more like Kendall,” as Dixie agreed that her personality aligns more with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul: “Yeah, I feel more like Kylie.”

The sisters were then asked to pick between The Suite Life twins: “I'm more like Zack, definitely,” Dixie responded, as Charli agreed: “110%.” Dixie continued: “Charli's more nervous than I am about things. I'm kind of a little reckless sometimes.”

Getty

As for Ross and Monica from Friends, Dixie said: “I feel like I might be more like Ross. I don't want to say that, but I feel like I am.” Charli added: “I would say [I’m] Monica, just because of the way that she acts around her friends. That's a lot like me.”

In a recent interview with Allure, the sisters opened up about their working relationship. Dixie described them as being “strong collaborators” and said they’re good at finding a compromise and playing to each other’s strengths.

Do you agree with Charli and Dixie’s comparisons to other iconic siblings?