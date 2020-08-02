YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner

Which famous sibling do they relate to most?

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 - 10:19

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have opened up about how their connection compares to other celeb sibling relationships.

In an interview with ELLE, the TikTokers discussed everything from their brand-new nail polish collab with Orossa to how they’re both navigating newfound fame. An interesting line of questioning featured a comparison to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

i heard it was #nationalsistersday so hi @dixiedamelio

When asked which of the Jenner sisters they most relate to, Charli said to Dixie: “You’re more like Kylie. I think I’m more like Kendall,” as Dixie agreed that her personality aligns more with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul: “Yeah, I feel more like Kylie.”

The sisters were then asked to pick between The Suite Life twins: “I'm more like Zack, definitely,” Dixie responded, as Charli agreed: “110%.” Dixie continued: “Charli's more nervous than I am about things. I'm kind of a little reckless sometimes.”

Getty

As for Ross and Monica from Friends, Dixie said: “I feel like I might be more like Ross. I don't want to say that, but I feel like I am.” Charli added: “I would say [I’m] Monica, just because of the way that she acts around her friends. That's a lot like me.”

charli d'amelio on TikTok

In a recent interview with Allure, the sisters opened up about their working relationship. Dixie described them as being “strong collaborators” and said they’re good at finding a compromise and playing to each other’s strengths.

Do you agree with Charli and Dixie’s comparisons to other iconic siblings?

 

