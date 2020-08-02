YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies

"It’s not worth my time to argue"

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 09:18

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have opened up about how they deal with online bullying.

In an interview with Seventeen, they explained that being TikTok famous amplifies the problems every teenager deals with: “A lot of people around my age, some younger, some older, are the prime ages for most types of bullying," explained Charli. 

i heard it was #nationalsistersday so hi @dixiedamelio

She added: "We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them…. As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness.”

Dixie had some practical advice on how to avoid negativity: “I have all my comments off so I don’t really get mean ones. But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn’t matter."

Instead of responding to mean comments, Dixie always tries to be the bigger person: “They don’t know who you are as a person so it’s not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself.”

As for their career aims, she said: "Everyone always asks us what our plans are for the next year. I don’t know even know what my plan is for tomorrow. I just live day by day and I’m excited for everything.” 

@charlidamelio| | with Music No Idea - Don Toliver

This comes after Charli opened up about living with an eating disorder. In a video posted on Instagram Stories earlier this month, Charli said she hopes going public with her experience will help fans dealing with the same condition.

