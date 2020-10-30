YouTubers

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”

The YouTuber has been critical of them winning a charity quiz

Friday, October 30, 2020 - 10:43

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have responded to YouTuber Keemstar branding them “high school dropouts” after they won an influencer competition earlier this month.

In a conversation on their 2Chix podcast, the sisters weigh in on the criticism. Dixie says: “The guy that said I didn’t graduate high school. I graduated on my own, I know a lot of that stuff, and I’m not a high school dropout.”

Getty

Dixie adds: “We don’t need to defend ourselves from some guy who’s gonna… who’s so bored he has to talk about us, but I’m just saying. He’s in his forties and he’s worried about two kids winning a trivia contest.”

Keemstar had posted a sarcastic tweet after the D’Amelio family, including parents Marc and Heidi, won the $300,000 prize at the Creator Games. 

At the time, he accused Marc and Heidi of giving their daughters the answers to certain questions to make them "seem smart.”

Twitter

Seemingly referring to the criticism, Dixie recently posted a throwback image from her high school graduation earlier this year.

Instagram/DixieDamelio

The quiz was also called out by some people for the large range in group sizes. The organiser of the event, a YouTuber called MrBeast, said it was his decision to have groups of four competing against single players.

“Honestly, the tournament was just for fun and to bring the community together and I'd appreciate if you were to get mad at anyone, get mad at me," he tweeted.

