Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP

Their TikTok routine is completely flawless

Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 10:15

Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have teamed up for a synchronised dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ on TikTok.

The upload was published on Charli’s account with the caption: “@addisonre dc @itsray.2 @kamilabattilana” and features their flawless routine to Megan’s verse in the track.

@addisonre dc @itsray.2 @kamilabattilana

Fans were loving the video, with one person responding: “The way these girls ate this up. No crumbs left,” as another wrote: “You guys said: unproblematic & the best dancers? Yes ma’am.”

Someone else branded Charli and Addison “the bad bleep duo that saved 2020,” as a fourth person said they’d been hoping a collab would take place: “FINALLY!!! I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS VIDEO!”

@charlidamelio ￼@smurphzzzzz

On August 18th, Charli told followers she won’t be posting her full ‘WAP’ routine online, tweeting: “My mom won’t let me post the wap dance but it’s in my drafts.”

Addison deleted her routine after mum Sheri Easterling posted her own version online. In a discussion on their Spotify podcast, Mama Knows Best, Addison opened up about receiving “backhanded compliments” from fans.

She called out the subtle version of bodyshaming, saying: “It’ll be like people saying ‘I love how Addison loves her body even though it’s not the ideal body type.’” Addison asked fans to think twice about their words and consider the impact of any critical comments.

🧿👄🧿
View this post on Instagram

🧿👄🧿

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

Do you think Charli and Addison will post more TikToks together in the future?

