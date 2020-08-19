Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media

Charli D’Amelio has revealed she’s penned her first ever book called Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide To Keeping It Real.

The TikToker shared the news on Instagram and said the book would act as an “official guide” on how to stay positive on social media. It also promises to delve into Charli’s childhood and family life, giving fans a full insight into what really makes her tick.

“I am so excited to finally announce that I wrote a book! this official guide to staying positive and navigating social media has lots of real talk and comes with a cute bonus sticker sheet! i hope you guys check it out wherever books are sold near you on December 1,” Charli wrote.

According to publisher ABRAMS Children’s Books the guide will educate readers on how they can “navigate their [own] social media presences and friendships in order to develop strong and confident identities."

The Executive Editor of the publishing house welcomed the announcement, saying in a press release: “We’ve been longtime admirers of Charli for her infectious confidence, killer dance moves, and astronomical ascent to fame.

“We loved getting to know her while working on this book — not only as a rare talent, but also as an endlessly interesting young woman — and we know her readers will too.”

The book can be pre-ordered here for $18.99 and is set to hit shelves on December 1st.

Will you be adding Charli’s guide to your Christmas wish list?