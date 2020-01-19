YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama

She's urged fans to stop sending hate online

Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 09:52

Charli D’Amelio has apologised for the way she handled herself during this week’s TikTok drama.

In an Instagram Live, Charli opened up about her decision to go public about ex Chase Hudson kissing Nessa Barrett: “The drama that has happened in the last few days, was handled completely immaturely, myself included,” she began.

“It should not have happened online, and it breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate. It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part in it. I apologise for what I said. I was extremely hurt and I felt betrayed, so I did what I had to do to make myself feel better. 

“But I know that that was not the right thing to do, and I will make sure that that doesn’t happen again. I don’t want to make excuses for myself,” she continued. 

Charli said she let her “Twitter fingers” get the best of her and urged fans to stop sending cruel messages to anyone involved in the situation.

She then directly addressed Chase and Nessa: “Nessa, I am sorry that you are getting hate. You seem like a very sweet girl, and I’m very, very sorry for that."

“Chase, I’m very sorry that you’re getting hate, you do not deserve to be told the awful things that people are telling you. You will always hold a very, very special place in my heart.”

“No matter what happens to anyone, I still love Chase from the bottom of my heart, no matter what has happened,” she added. “Chase and I had a very long talk yesterday and we both realized that we were just not right for each other.”

Some things aren't meant to be.

