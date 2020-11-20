Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support

Charli D’Amelio has shared an emotional Instagram Live addressing the criticism that she and Dixie were “rude” to their personal chef at a recent dinner party.

Charli says she’s received death threats over the situation, which occurred when she and Dixie were visibly unimpressed with a snail dish Chef Aaron May served them: “Blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not okay," she responds.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

"You can hate on me for whatever I've done but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding. I just feel like that's not okay. If this is the community that I've put myself in, I don't know if I want to do that anymore."

She calls out the “messed up stuff” she’s been sent online, adding: "I love every single person that supports and follows me, and I hope you guys know that."

tomorrow i will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! at the end of the day i know i am a good person with a good heart and i will never change that about myself. i love you all!! 💕 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) November 20, 2020

James Charles, who was a guest at the dinner party, tweeted: “This charli situation is NOT sitting right with me. 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model?”

this charli situation is NOT sitting right with me... 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she's a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar 😐 — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 19, 2020

Bryce Hall also threw his support behind the girls, sharing his advice for them in a video posted on The Hollywood Fix: “I’m known for getting cancelled. It gets better, it gets better. Always.”

Dixie and Charli have both maintained that Chef Aaron May was in on the joke, with the production team reportedly hoping the girls would “react” to the dish on camera.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

In another video posted on The Hollywood Fix, the chef confirms their side of the story, saying he “loves” Dixie and Charli and will continue to work with them.

If you or someone you know is being bullied online, visit National Bullying Helpline for information and advice on what to do next.