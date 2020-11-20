YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support

"I'm still a human being"

Friday, November 20, 2020 - 09:28

Charli D’Amelio has shared an emotional Instagram Live addressing the criticism that she and Dixie were “rude” to their personal chef at a recent dinner party.

Charli says she’s received death threats over the situation, which occurred when she and Dixie were visibly unimpressed with a snail dish Chef Aaron May served them: “Blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not okay," she responds.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

"You can hate on me for whatever I've done but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding. I just feel like that's not okay. If this is the community that I've put myself in, I don't know if I want to do that anymore." 

She calls out the “messed up stuff” she’s been sent online, adding: "I love every single person that supports and follows me, and I hope you guys know that."

James Charles, who was a guest at the dinner party, tweeted: “This charli situation is NOT sitting right with me. 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model?”

Bryce Hall also threw his support behind the girls, sharing his advice for them in a video posted on The Hollywood Fix: “I’m known for getting cancelled. It gets better, it gets better. Always.”

Dixie and Charli have both maintained that Chef Aaron May was in on the joke, with the production team reportedly hoping the girls would “react” to the dish on camera. 

Instagram/CharliDamelio

In another video posted on The Hollywood Fix, the chef confirms their side of the story, saying he “loves” Dixie and Charli and will continue to work with them. 

If you or someone you know is being bullied online, visit National Bullying Helpline for information and advice on what to do next.

Latest News

Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date

More From YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX

Trending Articles

Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”