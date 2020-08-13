YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun

"Misgendering someone on purpose isn’t funny or “content.””

Monday, August 17, 2020 - 10:35

Charli D’Amelio has hit back at a TikTok user who misgendered Nikita Dragun online. 

She called out the user after he branded Nikita a “dude” in a now-deleted video on the app: “Stand by your word or don’t post it,” Charli tweeted, adding: “also misgendering someone on purpose isn’t funny or “content.””

The video featured the user dueting with one of Charli’s recent videos starring Nikita and TikToker Larray. The user captioned the upload: “just 2 dudes in the back and a girl who wears 20 pounds of makeup in the middle.”

@larrayeeee @nikitadragun dc @zach..vance

Fans praised Charli for her reaction to the video, with one person writing: “Stan charli damelio for clear skin,” as another said: “yes girl stand up for yourself and for what’s right ily.”

A third fan wrote: “You aren’t even wearing that much makeup he can back off,” as someone else quoted Charli’s tweet with the reply: “CHARLI SAYS TRANS RIGHTS LET GOOOOO.”

Nikita is open with fans about her trans identity. In 2016, she published a video titled 'TRANSGENDER Q&A (Surgery, Dating, & More)', where she revealed her parents were fully supportive of her decision to transition. 

u bae for the day or a bae for the night
u bae for the day or a bae for the night

In an interview with Forbes, Nikita said she knew she felt “different” as a child and began posting videos about her experience out of “frustration” at the lack of content surrounding trans issues at the time. 

In 2019, Nikita launched her own successful make-up line, Dragun Beauty. The collection is targeted towards the trans community with all products being vegan and cruelty-free.

 

