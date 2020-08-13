Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun

Charli D’Amelio has hit back at a TikTok user who misgendered Nikita Dragun online.

She called out the user after he branded Nikita a “dude” in a now-deleted video on the app: “Stand by your word or don’t post it,” Charli tweeted, adding: “also misgendering someone on purpose isn’t funny or “content.””

to the random guy who told me to takeoff my 40 pounds of make up and delete my tiktok account deleted his tiktok once i commented. stand by your word or don’t post it teehee also misgendering someone on purpose isn’t funny or “content” — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 17, 2020

The video featured the user dueting with one of Charli’s recent videos starring Nikita and TikToker Larray. The user captioned the upload: “just 2 dudes in the back and a girl who wears 20 pounds of makeup in the middle.”

Fans praised Charli for her reaction to the video, with one person writing: “Stan charli damelio for clear skin,” as another said: “yes girl stand up for yourself and for what’s right ily.”

A third fan wrote: “You aren’t even wearing that much makeup he can back off,” as someone else quoted Charli’s tweet with the reply: “CHARLI SAYS TRANS RIGHTS LET GOOOOO.”

stan charli damelio for clear skin — benji (@charlisrae) August 17, 2020

Nikita is open with fans about her trans identity. In 2016, she published a video titled 'TRANSGENDER Q&A (Surgery, Dating, & More)', where she revealed her parents were fully supportive of her decision to transition.

In an interview with Forbes, Nikita said she knew she felt “different” as a child and began posting videos about her experience out of “frustration” at the lack of content surrounding trans issues at the time.

In 2019, Nikita launched her own successful make-up line, Dragun Beauty. The collection is targeted towards the trans community with all products being vegan and cruelty-free.