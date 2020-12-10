Charli D’Amelio Explains Why It’s “Detrimental” Having Relationships In The Public Eye

Charli D’Amelio is opening up about the struggles of dating in the public eye and says being constantly scrutinised makes it hard to sustain a relationship.

In a conversation with ET‘s Keltie Knight, Charli claims the pressure would be hard for anyone to handle: “Honestly, having people involved in your relationships can break it. It can really tear who you are down as a person.”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

Explaining that negative opinions can be hard to ignore, she continues: “When you start noticing yourself getting into that place where you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together.’

“It can be really detrimental, and you just have to stay true to yourself. It happens with friendships, relationships… everything.”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

Back in April, Charli announced her split from Chase Hudson. At the time, she wrote on social media: “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for the both of us. we are still close friends and i would not change that for anything!”

Chase published his own statement, reading: “We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first."

The pair have since managed to rebuild their friendship and have recently been spotted hanging out in West Hollywood and starring in cute TikTok videos together.

Do you think Charli has a point about the downsides of fame?