Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims

#lilhuddyisoverparty has been trending online

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - 10:09

Charli D’Amelio has thrown shade at ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson over cheating allegations.

Even though the couple split in April, the real drama has only just surfaced. In the last 24 hours, Charli has unfollowed Lil Huddy on social-media and allegedly subtweeted him over claims he cheated with Nessa Barrett.

Instagram/ChaseHudson

She posted an image of herself wearing a bikini with the caption: “your loss ;)” before reportedly deleting a tweet reading: “I hope she was worth it.”

your loss ;)
View this post on Instagram

your loss ;)

A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) on

Chase reacted to the situation by writing a now-deleted Twitter post about his and Nessa’s connection. His statement included a list of other TikTok stars who he claims have cheated on their partners.

In the statement, he took the time to apologise to Charli and said she’s the “only person” who has the right to be upset with him.

Charli dismissed his explanation that both he and Nessa were single at the time of their kiss. In response to his post, she argued: “You shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [about the kiss].”

Several social-media stars have since spoken up in the light of the #lilhuddyisoverparty trend, with Tana Mongeau uploading a TikTok reaction to the drama. Her video pokes fun at the idea of Lil Huddy returning to the Hype House after his exposé on other members of the group.

Tana Mongeau on TikTok

As for Josh Richards, who previously dated Nessa, he posted a cryptic tweet about cutting “fake people” out of his life: “You give them f**king 2nd chances and they go behind you’re back and try and f**k with you again.

TikTok’s Jaden Hossler urged Chase to stop giving “half-truths” about the situation and urged him to “sit down and be quiet on social media if you aren’t gonna talk in person.”

It seems like some of the drama has calmed down, with Chase deleting all of his tweets on the matter. He’s since retweeted Jaden Hossler’s post reading: “We talked. No fighting. It’s settled."

What do you make of all this?

