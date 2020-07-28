YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner

“Why do people think they know how much money I make?"

Friday, August 7, 2020 - 09:51

Charli D’Amelio has spoken up about her income amid reports Addison Rae is TikTok’s highest earner.

According to Forbes, Addison raked in an incredible $5 million in the last year due to sponsored content, endorsement deals, and her make-up line. The publication estimated Charli’s earnings at $4 million, which places her comfortably at number two on their list.

Charli reacted to the report on social media, writing: “Why do people think they know how much money i make? i don’t even know.”

Forbes claimed they reached the estimated figures by predicting the stars’ pretax earnings from June 2019 to June 2020. They also claimed to have been in contact with the influencers’ agents, managers, and marketers to help improve the accuracy of their report.

Over the last year, Addison has been making the most of her position. She became a global spokesperson for American Eagle last month and recently launched a Spotify podcast with mum Sheri Nicole called Mama Knows Best. 

Addison has also enjoyed multiple sponsorship deals while launching her own branded merchandise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s signed a deal with WME talent agency to look for more opportunities in the entertainment industry, including film and TV.

As for Charli, she’s signed deals with Hollister and make-up brand Morphe in the last few months alone. Earlier this year, she became the first TikToker to make an appearance in a Superbowl advert and is rumoured to charge around $40,000 for a sponsored post. 

charli d'amelio on TikTok

Like Addison, Charli also has her own branded merchandise, including t-shirts and hoodies. The D’Amelio family as a whole are currently rumoured to be in talks to star in their own reality show.

It sounds like both Addison and Charli's careers are going from strength to strength.

