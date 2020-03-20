YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles

It took a while for them to warm to each other

Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 09:44

Charli D’Amelio has shared the relatable reason why she was so scared to meet James Charles for the first time. 

In a collab video with James on sister Dixie’s YouTube channel, Charli explained why she ignored three of the make-up artist's messages asking for a meeting: “I was scared of you," she told James. "I’ve been watching you since I was like… for a very long time.

Don’t be shy, put some more! 🥺👉🏼👈🏼 Check out my new video with @charlidamelio, live now! 💞

She continued: “I told my parents when you had DM’d me, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to say, I’m scared.’ 

“I was just really, really nervous and I didn’t know what to say because you were one of the first people to reach out and be like, ‘Hey, let’s collab,’ that I’ve watched for a long time. I was just super, super scared and just didn’t know what to say… I was terrified, I still am.”

happy happy birthday to the baddest bitty i know!!! thank you for all of the fun times, advice, and makeup tips!! you are one of the most talented and smartest people i know and i will forever look up to you james!! i love you @jamescharles

James described the ghosting as being “so uncomfortable” and said he immediately assumed Charli “hated” him.

“When I first discovered Charli, I was like, ‘Oh my god, who’s this girl?’ It was when I first joined TikTok and I had looked on Charli‘s Instagram, she was already following me so I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is kind of cute,’ so I messaged her,” he said.

James Charles Uses Makeup to Turn Us into Triplets! featuring Charli D’Amelio  |  Dixie D’Amelio

“She wrote back right away, but then I was like, ‘Oh my god, I would love to do your makeup sometime,’ and then she didn’t respond, like three different times in a row.”

James and Charli seem to have a solid friendship now which is proof that first impressions aren’t always accurate.

Latest News

Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Molly-Mae Hague Says She's ‘Desensitised’ To Hate As She Shares Insight Into Cruel DMs
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Stepping Back From Social Media For His Mental Health
Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Tana Mongeau And James Charles Apologise For 'Irresponsible' Partying During The Pandemic
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Living With Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000
Geordie Shore: The Podcast
Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement
Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home
Get To Know TWST
Get To Know: twst
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Clash During James Charles’s YouTube Beauty Battle
Molly-Mae Hague Teases Upcoming Ibiza Vlog Amid Claims She 'Overedited' Holiday Pics
Addison Rae And Her Mum Have Teamed Up With Spotify To Create A Podcast
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed

More From YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Clash During James Charles’s YouTube Beauty Battle
Addison Rae And Her Mum Have Teamed Up With Spotify To Create A Podcast
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
TikTok's Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Are Getting Flirty On Instagram
Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Thomas Petrou Covered Chase Hudson’s Room With Pictures Of Charli D’Amelio

Trending Articles

Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom