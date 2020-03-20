Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles

Charli D’Amelio has shared the relatable reason why she was so scared to meet James Charles for the first time.

In a collab video with James on sister Dixie’s YouTube channel, Charli explained why she ignored three of the make-up artist's messages asking for a meeting: “I was scared of you," she told James. "I’ve been watching you since I was like… for a very long time.

She continued: “I told my parents when you had DM’d me, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to say, I’m scared.’

“I was just really, really nervous and I didn’t know what to say because you were one of the first people to reach out and be like, ‘Hey, let’s collab,’ that I’ve watched for a long time. I was just super, super scared and just didn’t know what to say… I was terrified, I still am.”

James described the ghosting as being “so uncomfortable” and said he immediately assumed Charli “hated” him.

“When I first discovered Charli, I was like, ‘Oh my god, who’s this girl?’ It was when I first joined TikTok and I had looked on Charli‘s Instagram, she was already following me so I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is kind of cute,’ so I messaged her,” he said.

“She wrote back right away, but then I was like, ‘Oh my god, I would love to do your makeup sometime,’ and then she didn’t respond, like three different times in a row.”

James and Charli seem to have a solid friendship now which is proof that first impressions aren’t always accurate.