YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Responds To Accusations She Buys Followers On TikTok

Some people have questioned the authenticity of her success

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - 09:22

Charli D’Amelio has shut down rumours she buys followers on TikTok after some people questioned how she’s become so successful online.

In a conversation on her and Dixie's 2 Chix podcast, Charli responds to a conspiracy theory about how she gained 100 million followers on the app: “First of all, thank you so much. If you’re watching this, you’re most likely a very, very true person to be supporting me."

Instagram/CharliDamelio

“You might have been here for a while or you might be brand new to Charli D’Amelio, but I just want to say thank you, because obviously without you guys, I wouldn’t be able to be doing what I’m doing.”

Diving straight into the topic, Charli clarifies: “Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not. Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know? No, they have not.”

i am so proud of my sister and i am happy to say this is my new favorite song!!! @dixiedamelio

She goes on to say: “I have no power. I do not work at TikTok. My father does not work at TikTok either. I know a lot of people think that. He does not. Moral of the story, I do not buy followers.”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

Charli doesn’t seem to be too worried about the rumours, adding: “At the end of the day, everyone will think what they like to think, and that’s okay.”

