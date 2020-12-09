Charli D’Amelio Responds To Accusations She Buys Followers On TikTok
Some people have questioned the authenticity of her success
Charli D’Amelio has shut down rumours she buys followers on TikTok after some people questioned how she’s become so successful online.
In a conversation on her and Dixie's 2 Chix podcast, Charli responds to a conspiracy theory about how she gained 100 million followers on the app: “First of all, thank you so much. If you’re watching this, you’re most likely a very, very true person to be supporting me."
“You might have been here for a while or you might be brand new to Charli D’Amelio, but I just want to say thank you, because obviously without you guys, I wouldn’t be able to be doing what I’m doing.”
Diving straight into the topic, Charli clarifies: “Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not. Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know? No, they have not.”
She goes on to say: “I have no power. I do not work at TikTok. My father does not work at TikTok either. I know a lot of people think that. He does not. Moral of the story, I do not buy followers.”
Charli doesn’t seem to be too worried about the rumours, adding: “At the end of the day, everyone will think what they like to think, and that’s okay.”