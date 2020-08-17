Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has opened up about having an eating disorder after she was criticised for a resurfaced TikTok video that included a lyric about counting calories.

In a statement published on Instagram Stories, Charli apologised to any fans who may have been “triggered” by the clip and said she has first-hand experience of struggling with body image.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

“I’ve been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else. I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors,” she said.

“To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realizing that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologise and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm.”

She shared a link to the National Eating Disorders Association website and encouraged fans going through a similar ordeal to “reach out” to a loved one in order to get the help they need.

“I need you to know you are not alone,” she concluded. “Remember it’s okay to reach out and get help, we all need help sometimes. I love you all and please stay strong.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, contact NEDA or Beat for more help and advice.