Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title

Charli D’Amelio is the proud owner of a Guinness World Record title that directly relates to her TikTok fame.

In an image posted on Instagram Stories, Charli revealed she currently has the most followers on the app. The 2021 Guinness Book of World Records, which is available to purchase now, even penned a write-up about Charli’s social media success.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

“Charli D’Amelio (USA) became the first person with 50 million TikTok followers on 22 Apr 2020. By 30 Apr, she had 52,037,851 fans. She reached the top spot in just 10 months, having begun uploading dance clips to the video platform in summer 2019,” the book reads.

Charli isn’t the only TikTok star with their name in print. Creator Zach King also features in the book as being the most followed male on the app.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

In a previous interview with Variety, Charli opened up about her decision to start posting videos: “I got started with TikTok because all of my friends were using the app and posting on their accounts.

“I didn’t have an account, so I was just dancing on their phones and I’d be like, “Oh, can you send me that? That’s so cool.” Eventually I decided to make my own account because I was having so much fun making all of these dance videos with my friends.”

Even though fame can have its downsides, Charli is determined to focus on the positives: “I surround myself with people that support me so I’m able to feel content with what I do and not care for the negative things,” she said.