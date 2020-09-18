YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title

Hint: It has everything to do with TikTok

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 09:23

Charli D’Amelio is the proud owner of a Guinness World Record title that directly relates to her TikTok fame. 

In an image posted on Instagram Stories, Charli revealed she currently has the most followers on the app. The 2021 Guinness Book of World Records, which is available to purchase now, even penned a write-up about Charli’s social media success.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

“Charli D’Amelio (USA) became the first person with 50 million TikTok followers on 22 Apr 2020. By 30 Apr, she had 52,037,851 fans. She reached the top spot in just 10 months, having begun uploading dance clips to the video platform in summer 2019,” the book reads.

Charli isn’t the only TikTok star with their name in print. Creator Zach King also features in the book as being the most followed male on the app.

Instagram/CharliDamelio

In a previous interview with Variety, Charli opened up about her decision to start posting videos: “I got started with TikTok because all of my friends were using the app and posting on their accounts.

“I didn’t have an account, so I was just dancing on their phones and I’d be like, “Oh, can you send me that? That’s so cool.” Eventually I decided to make my own account because I was having so much fun making all of these dance videos with my friends.”

THANK YOU ALL SO SO SO MUCH FOR 87 MILLION!!!! I LOVE YOU 💕

Even though fame can have its downsides, Charli is determined to focus on the positives: “I surround myself with people that support me so I’m able to feel content with what I do and not care for the negative things,” she said.

Latest News

Justine Skye Shuts Down Claims She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
MTV Play Launches Exciting New Partnership With O2
Lil Nas X Has Written An Upcoming Children’s Book Titled C Is For Country
Taylor Swift’s Stalker Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Sending Threatening Letters
Get To Know: Jalle
Get To Know: Jalle
Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much
Kendall Jenner Considers Herself A “Stoner” As She Opens Up About Marijuana Use
Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok
Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor With Poignant NFL Performance
Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger
Get To Know Kid Kapichi
Get To Know: Kid Kapichi
Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating
Halle Bailey Credits Sister Chloe With Giving Her The Confidence To Film The Little Mermaid
Generation Change
Generation Change
The Internet Reacts To Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Holding Hands In New York
Influencers Including Tana Mongeau Pay Tribute To Ethan Is Supreme After He Dies Aged 17

More From YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Influencers Including Tana Mongeau Pay Tribute To Ethan Is Supreme After He Dies Aged 17
Griffin Johnson “Cuts The Bullsh*t” In A Sincere Apology To Dixie D’Amelio Over Their Split
Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way

Trending Articles

Justine Skye Shuts Down Claims She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Get To Know: Jalle
Get To Know: Jalle
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
MTV Play Launches Exciting New Partnership With O2
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Taylor Swift’s Stalker Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Sending Threatening Letters
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok