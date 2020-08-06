Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner

Charli D’Amelio has opened up about why sister Dixie couldn’t make it to Addison Rae’s birthday dinner in Los Angeles.

In a video published on The Hollywood Fix, Charli explains that Dixie was dealing with a bad migraine and wasn’t feeling well enough to socialise. When asked if she’d brought her a slice of birthday cake home, Charli covers her face in apology and says: “I didn’t!”

Instagram/DixieDamelio

Noah Beck had a similar reply when interviewed outside the restaurant: “[Dixie] actually isn’t feeling too good. She’s had a bad migraine. I was going to stay with her but she wanted me to come and tell Addison that she wishes she were here.”

As for the couple’s decision to make their romance public, Noah replies: “It’s awesome, she’s dope.” He refuses to comment on when their first kiss was, saying: “I want to answer these but I don’t know if she’d like that!”

Even though Dixie couldn’t make it to the actual event, she posted a cute tribute on Instagram in honour of Addison: “happy birthday @addisonraee im so thankful that i met you🖤i love you.”

Addison responded with the sweet message: “dix i love you so so much. you’ll always be one of the biggest parts of my life.”

Instagram

Judging by the stream of flowers, cakes, and balloons on Addison’s Instagram Story, it looks like she had the best time ringing in her 20th birthday.