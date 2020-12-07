Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online

Charli D’Amelio is clearing up rumours about a fake picture that’s been doing the rounds online that appears to show her topless.

Discussing the situation on her and Dixie’s 2 Chix podcast, Charli says she was flooded with messages about the photoshopped image on social media: “I was like, ‘what are you guys talking about?’ I was so confused!”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

She explains: “Someone took a screenshot of a TikTok of mine from, I don’t even know how long ago… this was probably in June, May or June or July, and I was wearing a swimsuit and they photoshopped my swimsuit top off and tried to expose me with it!"

Charli points out that the original video is still posted on her account: “All of the people that follow me were like, ‘Yeah, that’s 110% fake’, but [other] people believe it. Like, that just goes to tell you."

“I just think it’s so funny cause it’s like the fact that people will believe that and it’s [actually] completely false is hilarious. So, don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

“I wasn’t going to address this because it’s just stupid, but I felt like it was important to get that out there. So, if you see something of me, it was not me. It was a screenshot from a TikTok video of mine from like three months ago. That’s it.”

Instagram/CharliDamelio

Charli previously urged fans to think twice before sharing harmful or negative content on social media, telling Seventeen: “We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing bullying online, visit Bullying UK for help and advice.