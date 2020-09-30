YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame

Some fans have been spreading the rumour online

Monday, October 5, 2020 - 09:45

Charli D’Amelio has shut down rumours she “sold her soul” to achieve TikTok fame.

In a video published on The Hollywood Fix, an interviewer asks Charli for the “truth” about the conspiracy theory: “No, I didn’t [sell my soul]!” she responds, which prompts the cameraperson to ask what her rate would be. 

THANK YOU ALL FOR 30 MILLION!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💕💕

Charli laughs and replies: “I don’t know, how much do you think?” In the same discussion, she opens up about playing along with the joke online.

For anyone who wasn’t on TikTok yesterday, fans claimed Charli’s decision to cover one eye in an Instagram upload hinted she’d gone ahead with the transaction. Charli referenced this by posting a TikTok with a song that mentioned selling souls to the devil. 

charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) on TikTok

“I made a joke out of it thinking they’d be like “oh so it was obviously a joke” but it was actually like “oh, so she’s confirmed it” and I was like “no!” Sometimes [fans] don’t get it,” she explains to the interviewer.

Plenty of people saw the humour in her TikTik video, with one person commenting: “GUYS I’M WHEEZING SHE PLAYED Y’ALLS THEORIES” as another said: “NOT HER TEASING YALL CONSPIRACY THEORISTS.”

TikTok

TikTok

A third fan joked: “GUYS SHE’S PLAYING THE JOKE U MADE UP ABOUT THE SOUL THING SHE’S COVERING HER EYE SO SHE’S POINTING OUT THE JOKE, Y’ALL ARE MESSED UP.”

Do you think Charli handled this well?

