Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much

"I obviously do care about everyone"

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 09:59

Charli D’Amelio has defended herself from claims she’s socialising too much by revealing she regularly gets tested for coronavirus. 

In a video published on Instagram Live, Charli said: “I obviously do care about everyone. Outside dinners in California [are] something that everyone is allowed to do, and if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be going.”

“I make sure I wear my mask when I walk in… and when I leave I put my mask back on so I’m making sure that I’m being safe, but throughout this I’ve been getting tests.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter how many followers you have, if you show up to a shoot and you get a positive test you have to go home. If one person gets a positive test, everyone has to go home”

Charli explained that she’s been getting “frequent negative" results and said she receives no special treatment at work: “To be able to do what I do, as in shoots or video shoots, photo shoots, whatever it is, you have to have a negative COVID test.”

She clarified: “I wouldn’t be seeing anyone if I didn’t know that I had a negative COVID test.”

Back in March, Charli debuted the #distancedance to encourage fans to follow public health recommendations during the pandemic. The challenge also served as a fundraising campaign to help at-risk populations who have been impacted by the spread of coronavirus.

 

