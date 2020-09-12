Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much
"I obviously do care about everyone"
Charli D’Amelio has defended herself from claims she’s socialising too much by revealing she regularly gets tested for coronavirus.
In a video published on Instagram Live, Charli said: “I obviously do care about everyone. Outside dinners in California [are] something that everyone is allowed to do, and if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be going.”
“I make sure I wear my mask when I walk in… and when I leave I put my mask back on so I’m making sure that I’m being safe, but throughout this I’ve been getting tests.”
She added: “It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter how many followers you have, if you show up to a shoot and you get a positive test you have to go home. If one person gets a positive test, everyone has to go home”
Charli explained that she’s been getting “frequent negative" results and said she receives no special treatment at work: “To be able to do what I do, as in shoots or video shoots, photo shoots, whatever it is, you have to have a negative COVID test.”
She clarified: “I wouldn’t be seeing anyone if I didn’t know that I had a negative COVID test.”
Back in March, Charli debuted the #distancedance to encourage fans to follow public health recommendations during the pandemic. The challenge also served as a fundraising campaign to help at-risk populations who have been impacted by the spread of coronavirus.