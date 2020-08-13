YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way

The irony is off the scale

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 10:10

Charli D’Amelio made an attempt to prank sister Dixie on her birthday but the plan ended up backfiring in the most ironic way.

In footage posted on Alexa Davis’s Instagram Stories, Charli could be seen handing over a giant cake to Dixie before attempting to shove it in her face.

Instagram/AlexaDavis

Dixie dodged the attack, only for the next clip to show Dixie rubbing cake in Charli’s face instead. 

Instagram/AlexaDavis

The camera panned to Addison Rae, who laughed out loud at the chaos. Alexa posted several more clips from Dixie’s 19th birthday bash, which included a gorgeous flower arrangement, another huge cake, and a personalised ice-cream stand.

All in all, it seems like Dixie had a great day. She posted a clip of herself listening to Kiss FM as the presenter gave her a birthday shout-out and played her debut single, ‘Be Happy.’

so crazy, so thankful for all of you🖤🥺

In a recent video published on YouTube channel Famous Birthdays, Dixie responded to Charli’s question about entering the last year of her teens: “Erm, it feels like any other birthday, it’s not really a special number so…”

In the same conversation, Dixie revealed what she admires most in her sister: “Hmm, this is tough. I like how you’re very determined, like when you really care about something you work really hard, like how you did with dance."

@charlidamelio| | with Music No Idea - Don Toliver

Adding: “You’d always show up like an hour early for dance. You’re so determined to the point where it’s really annoying.”

Congrats to Dixie on turning 19 without getting cake on her face.

 

Latest News

22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Lili Reinhart Advocates Better LGBTQ+ Representation In TV After Coming Out As Bisexual
Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Lady Gaga Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye In Behind-The-Scenes Clip For ‘Rain On Me’
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video

More From YouTubers

Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home

Trending Articles

Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2