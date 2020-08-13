Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way

Charli D’Amelio made an attempt to prank sister Dixie on her birthday but the plan ended up backfiring in the most ironic way.

In footage posted on Alexa Davis’s Instagram Stories, Charli could be seen handing over a giant cake to Dixie before attempting to shove it in her face.

Instagram/AlexaDavis

Dixie dodged the attack, only for the next clip to show Dixie rubbing cake in Charli’s face instead.

Instagram/AlexaDavis

The camera panned to Addison Rae, who laughed out loud at the chaos. Alexa posted several more clips from Dixie’s 19th birthday bash, which included a gorgeous flower arrangement, another huge cake, and a personalised ice-cream stand.

All in all, it seems like Dixie had a great day. She posted a clip of herself listening to Kiss FM as the presenter gave her a birthday shout-out and played her debut single, ‘Be Happy.’

In a recent video published on YouTube channel Famous Birthdays, Dixie responded to Charli’s question about entering the last year of her teens: “Erm, it feels like any other birthday, it’s not really a special number so…”

In the same conversation, Dixie revealed what she admires most in her sister: “Hmm, this is tough. I like how you’re very determined, like when you really care about something you work really hard, like how you did with dance."

Adding: “You’d always show up like an hour early for dance. You’re so determined to the point where it’s really annoying.”

Congrats to Dixie on turning 19 without getting cake on her face.