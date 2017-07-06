YouTubers

Connor Franta Gets Vulnerable In New Book Note To Self

What's next on his voyage for world domination?

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 17:02

Have a look at what Connor had to say about Note To Self in the vid above...

Connor Franta might be one to share pretty much every aspect of his life on YouTube but all the actual details of his inner thought process never quite make the final cut. And that's why he's decided to write another book.

For those who aren't aware, shiny new publication Note To Self is a collection of essays, poetry, and pictures that reveal a whole different side to the 24-year-old's personality than most fans get to see.

From how the book differs from 2015 memoir A Work In Progress to what he's planning on doing when that 32 city book-tour eventually ends, Connor talks getting "vulnerable" and how weird it was for his friends and family to read his private thoughts.

Hint. 

Eager to learn what we should all expect from the book? Then get checking out the video up top. 

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn&#039;s Bad Behaviour

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham’s Single AF Diva Antics: “Maybe She’s On Her Period?”

Need For Speed Payback

Here's How Need For Speed Payback Is Like A Full-Blown Action Movie

There's A Hotel In The UK Dedicated to Netflix And Chill And It's Themed Exactly Like The Shows

Connor Franta Gets Vulnerable In New Book Note To Self

Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Get To Know: Maggie Lindemann

Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional After Discovering Her Book Outsold Actual Royalty

Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About His Experience Of Sexuality

Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Youngest Manchester Attack Victim

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #4

Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman Admits &#039;Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy&#039;

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Admits 'Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy' - EXCLUSIVE

Spider-Man PS4

This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Brand New Kesha Single 'Praying' Has Landed

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Quiz: Is It A Beauty Implement Or A Sex Toy?

More From YouTubers

Connor Franta Gets Vulnerable In New Book Note To Self

Connor Franta Goes In On Internet Bandwagon Culture

Everything That Zoella And All Of Your Fave YouTubers Got Up To At Gleam Fest

Vlogger Rushed To Hospital After Accidentally Poisoning Herself During Video Livestream

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF (For Now) Thanks To A Lost Passport

Everything You Need To Know About Live YouTuber Studded Event, HelloWorld

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Elliot Crawford

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

Style

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Did Gigi Hadid Just Do The Dreaded Accidental Like On A Perrie Edwards Insta Pic?