Connor Franta Gets Vulnerable In New Book Note To Self

Have a look at what Connor had to say about Note To Self in the vid above...

Connor Franta might be one to share pretty much every aspect of his life on YouTube but all the actual details of his inner thought process never quite make the final cut. And that's why he's decided to write another book.

For those who aren't aware, shiny new publication Note To Self is a collection of essays, poetry, and pictures that reveal a whole different side to the 24-year-old's personality than most fans get to see.

From how the book differs from 2015 memoir A Work In Progress to what he's planning on doing when that 32 city book-tour eventually ends, Connor talks getting "vulnerable" and how weird it was for his friends and family to read his private thoughts.

Hint.

Eager to learn what we should all expect from the book? Then get checking out the video up top.