Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Check out Connor's words of wisdom above...

Connor Franta has over 5 million YouTube subscribers, a self-effacing Twitter pun for every occasion and an Instagram aesthetic to die for, but that doesn't mean he had a clue WTF to do with his life at 16-years-old.

Like most people, he was a bundle of nervous energy in his teen years and didn't have the foggiest idea which path to tread. In honour of his glorious new book Note To Self we caught up with Connor to find out what he'd be doing if that YouTube career didn't kick off.

While it's hard to imagine a life without Connor's particular brand of joy infiltrating the web, the 24-year-old YouTuber reckons he'd probably have utlised those hard-earned editing tools with some kind of career in marketing. Ooh-er.

As for what he has to say about being 16-years-old, his ultimate words of advice centre around kicking back, relaxing, and not getting too bogged down about not having a concrete plan in the works.

Eager to know what other pearls of wisdom he has to offer the world? Then get checking out the imaginatively-titled Connor Franta's Note To Self up at the top.