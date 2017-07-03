YouTubers

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Soak up some of that wisdom.

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 14:51

Check out Connor's words of wisdom above...

Connor Franta has over 5 million YouTube subscribers, a self-effacing Twitter pun for every occasion and an Instagram aesthetic to die for, but that doesn't mean he had a clue WTF to do with his life at 16-years-old.

Like most people, he was a bundle of nervous energy in his teen years and didn't have the foggiest idea which path to tread. In honour of his glorious new book Note To Self we caught up with Connor to find out what he'd be doing if that YouTube career didn't kick off.

While it's hard to imagine a life without Connor's particular brand of joy infiltrating the web, the 24-year-old YouTuber reckons he'd probably have utlised those hard-earned editing tools with some kind of career in marketing. Ooh-er. 

As for what he has to say about being 16-years-old, his ultimate words of advice centre around kicking back, relaxing, and not getting too bogged down about not having a concrete plan in the works. 

Eager to know what other pearls of wisdom he has to offer the world? Then get checking out the imaginatively-titled Connor Franta's Note To Self up at the top. 

 

Latest News

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s

Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Charlie Puth Attempts Slanguage and It is Hilarious

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Gets Real About Being Trolled Online: ‘You Do Get Gutted’

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Grime Stars Turn Out In Force For A Special Night In Tottenham

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing Shaved All His Hair Off And It's All Very Slim Shady

Pharrell Williams Is Working on the New Ariana Grande Album

How To Come Out To Your Friends And Family

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

More From YouTubers

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

YouTubers

Connor Franta's Note To Self

Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF (For Now) Thanks To A Lost Passport

Everything You Need To Know About Live YouTuber Studded Event, HelloWorld

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Elliot Crawford

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

Style

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

Style

12 Holy Grail Foundations Beauty Bloggers Swear By

Life

Zoella Reveals How Skyping Cameron Diaz Stopped Her Quitting YouTube

Hannah Witton Turns Agony Aunt To Celebrate New Book Doing It

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Celebrity

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear