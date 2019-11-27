David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena

David Dobrik has shut down speculation that he and Natalie Mariduena are secretly dating.

Fans have been shipping the YouTuber with his BFF/assistant for literal years, with the pals occasionally playing up to rumours that there might be something between them.

In an interview with ET Online, David has now crushed the speculation once and for all. When asked if they were hooking up on the DL, he replied: “No, she wishes.”

Natalie chimed in with, “absolutely not,” as David continued: “I think it should be obvious at this point that there’s never going to be a time where Natalie and I ever hook up.

“Even if this pandemic lasted 25 years and we were stuck inside, it’s never going to happen,” he added. “The internet is such an obvious place where you make one video with one… it’s always been like this since the beginning of time."

He added: “You interact with one female or somebody that people will think you’ll cute with and everybody either assumes that you’re dating or they want you date. It’s just how it all works.”

This comes amid rumours that he’s actually dating Madison Beer. The duo have sent some flirty messages to each other recently, with David even posting a TikTok with clips from one of their Snapchat conversations.

The screengrab shows him asking: "Do you wanna date," as Madison seemingly replies: "Sure!"

Regardless of their relationship status, it’s clear that David and Natalie make a great professional team and even better friends.