YouTubers

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?

Fans think they might be going official

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - 10:18

Fans think David Dobrik might have just confirmed that he’s in a relationship with Madison Beer.

Romance rumours have been swirling about these two for a long time now, with the duo sharing several flirty interactions online in the past few weeks.

Getty

Back in March, David shared an image of them hugging tightly with the caption: “Beauty and the beast (sorry for calling you a beast Madison lol)," as she responded: “Belle never looked so good."

He later claimed that he’s been in love with the model for “five months,” although plenty of people assumed he was just joking around.

DAVID DOBRIK on TikTok

The rumours have now started up again after David posted a TikTok with clips from one of their Snapchat conversations. "Do you wanna date," one message read, as Madison seemingly replied: "Sure!"

Fans can’t quite figure out if the duo are teasing everyone or if they’re actually in a proper relationship: “Is this the confirmation we’ve been waiting for?” one person questioned in the comments.

Getty

Another added: “Gotta say, I’m very down with this couple” as a third said that Dadison is a ship they're happy to climb on board: “If this is your way of saying you and Madison are dating, I approve.”

Even though nobody can be sure if they’re actually dating or not, there’s no denying that the vast majority of their fans are stanning them together. Including us.

Latest News

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Tyler Cameron Blasts Claims That He’s The Real Father Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby
Get To Know Brother Leo
Get To Know: Brother Leo
Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance

More From YouTubers

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident
James Charles Says Trolls Are “Trying To Ruin His Life” After Controversial Video
NikkieTutorials Slams Transphobes For Calling Her A ‘Boy’ In Her Comments
Logan Paul Reveals His “Date” With Jake’s Ex Tana Mongeau Was A Prank

Trending Articles

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank