Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video

Dixie D’Amelio has confirmed her split from Griffin Johnson weeks after she denied rumours he cheated on her.

In a YouTube video titled “My Last Date With Griffin,” Dixie shared footage of Griffin surprising her with a helicopter ride before their break-up took place. In the intro to the video, she updated fans on the current state of their relationship.

YouTube/DixieDamelio

“Hey, so we actually broke up but I had this video scheduled for today so I’m posting it anyway. It was fun!” she said, throwing up a peace sign to the camera.

Some fans had already assumed the couple had split following some subtle changes on both Dixie and Griffin’s social media accounts. Griffin has seemingly removed an image of Dixie from his header on Twitter and replaced it with a shot of his friends.

Dixie liked a fan’s tweet reading: “griffin i beg you to pls treat your next girlfriend good.”

Twitter

Griffin hasn’t addressed their split directly, but did publish a tweet urging fans to think twice before sending mean messages online.

“Regardless of whether you think it’s funny or not, the hateful comments can really break people down. your comment may be the one that pushes someone over the edge so think before you type. I’m taking a break.”

mental health is a serious issue in the culture of tiktok right now. regardless of whether you think it’s funny or not, the hateful comments can really break people down. your comment may be the one that pushes someone over the edge so think before you type. I’m taking a break. — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) July 31, 2020

In July, the couple were hit by rumours Griffin had cheated on Dixie after Chase Hudson published a list of TikTok stars’ alleged wrongdoing. At the time, Dixie said there had been “no cheating” in their relationship during a video published on Jeff Wittek’s YouTube channel.