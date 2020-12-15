YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck

"i have a hard exterior to protect myself"

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 10:26

Dixie D’Amelio has opened up about her relationship with Noah Beck after a fan questioned her feelings for him.

The couple recently took part in a lie detector test on YouTube, with some people claiming Dixie was more distant than Noah in the clip. When a fan posted a tweet accusing her of treating Noah badly, Dixie insisted she loves her boyfriend with her “whole heart.”

Instagram/DixieDamelio

After deleting the conversation from Twitter, Dixie revealed that she “talked to the girl” in question and says they both apologised to each other. 

Instagram

In a later tweet, she seemingly made reference to being hurt in the past: “i have a hard exterior to protect myself...i would be dumb not to at this point.”

Dixie then responded to a fan who said she has a “feeling that [Dixie and Noah] will get married someday,” replying: "me too."

Back in November, she opened up about going official with Noah during her 2 Chix podcast: “I am public with [him], which is really cool [but I] did not want it to come out the way that it did.

“I was happy and mad at the same time. I was mad that I didn't get to make the decision because I like being in charge and making all my own decisions, but it was also kind of cute because I know he really cares about me and it was nice and I'm happy with it."

Do you think Dixie and Noah are endgame?

