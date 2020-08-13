Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours

Dixie D’Amelio has launched her own mock talk show on YouTube and the first episode includes guest features from her family.

During the nine-minute upload, titled 'The Dixie D'Amelio Show Episode 01', Charli quizzed her on her relationship status. Charli asked: “What do you and Noah [Beck] do when you guys hang out?” as Dixie laughed and responded: “He’s cool.”

Charli then asked about a recent video Dixie starred in alongside Benjamin Kickz, an entrepreneur who sells trainers online: “I know the internet is all about you and Ben Kickz," Charli began. "How was your first date at the Hype House?”

Dixie laughed and responded: “Oh my god!” Charli refused to let the subject go, adding: “Do we need to get Ben platform Dior’s for you to pay attention to him?” as Dixie laughed again.

Just last week, Ben published a clip of himself collabing with Dixie on Instagram. He referred to Dixie winning a game they played together on YouTube, writing: “I gave her my chain cause she guessed all the right shoes.”

One fan responded: “Are you guys dating?” as another said: “Blushing hard my G. Don’t be scared my boy.”

Dixie has also been linked with Noah Beck after fans noticed he’d like several of her posts online. In a video published on Celebrity Livin, Noah played down the romance rumours: “In terms of shipping, I’m just doing me right now, you know?”

As for next week’s show, Dixie promised an “amazing” guest feature and asked fans to leave suggestions on who should appear next.