Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery

Dixie D’Amelio had the most iconic reaction when Charli returned home following a surgical procedure on her nose.

In a YouTube video titled ‘Charli Got Surgery,’ Dixie shared footage of the moment she handed her little sister a cake to welcome her home from hospital.

YouTube/DixieDamelio

Cracking a joke about Charli’s bandages, Dixie said: “You look like the shark from Shark Tale because your face is flat with the bandages,” adding to their mum: “I didn’t say it was a bad thing. I just told her she looked pretty.”

In April, Charli let her followers know about some breathing difficulties she’s been experiencing: “Fun story time so I broke my nose in august and ever since then I have had breathing problems in my right nostril."

She added: “I was supposed to have surgery in November and to fix it but then I started having problems in my left nostril and now I can barely breathe out of my nose at all”

On Thursday, Charli shared a TikTok of herself following surgery. The caption read: “Surgery is done and I am so beyond excited that I was finally able to fix my breathing!!!! And soon I will be able to be in dance classes again!!”

Friends and fans alike wished her a speedy recovery, with Charlie Puth commenting: “I did this surgery too, it changed my life. The craziest part is when they take the stints out and you can breathe perfectly for the first time.”

Once she's recovered, we can't wait to witness Charli's dance class routines on TikTok.