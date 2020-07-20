YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery

Anyone with a sibling can relate

Monday, July 20, 2020 - 09:30

Dixie D’Amelio had the most iconic reaction when Charli returned home following a surgical procedure on her nose.

In a YouTube video titled ‘Charli Got Surgery,’ Dixie shared footage of the moment she handed her little sister a cake to welcome her home from hospital.

YouTube/DixieDamelio

Cracking a joke about Charli’s bandages, Dixie said: “You look like the shark from Shark Tale because your face is flat with the bandages,” adding to their mum: “I didn’t say it was a bad thing. I just told her she looked pretty.”

In April, Charli let her followers know about some breathing difficulties she’s been experiencing: “Fun story time so I broke my nose in august and ever since then I have had breathing problems in my right nostril."

She added: “I was supposed to have surgery in November and to fix it but then I started having problems in my left nostril and now I can barely breathe out of my nose at all”

On Thursday, Charli shared a TikTok of herself following surgery. The caption read: “Surgery is done and I am so beyond excited that I was finally able to fix my breathing!!!! And soon I will be able to be in dance classes again!!”

charli d'amelio on TikTok

Friends and fans alike wished her a speedy recovery, with Charlie Puth commenting: “I did this surgery too, it changed my life. The craziest part is when they take the stints out and you can breathe perfectly for the first time.”

Once she's recovered, we can't wait to witness Charli's dance class routines on TikTok. 

Latest News

Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Her Response To Cruel Bodyshamers
Justin Bieber Debunks Fake Email Claiming He’s Seeking Fans To Star In A New Music Video
Celebs Rally Behind British Vogue Editor Who Was ‘Racially Profiled’ At Work
Kendall Jenner Accused Of Being “Cold” To Staff By A Former Waitress On TikTok
Get To Know - Alana Maria
Get To Know: Alana Maria
TikTok's Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Are Getting Flirty On Instagram
Rihanna Has Officially Announced A Launch Date For Fenty Skin
KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird
Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
Florence Pugh Speaks Up About Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Zach Braff
Javicia Leslie Has Been Announced As TV’s First Black Batwoman
Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama
Get To Know JONES
Get To Know: JONES
Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Is Tana Mongeau Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago?
Get To Know Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton

More From YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
TikTok's Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Are Getting Flirty On Instagram
Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Thomas Petrou Covered Chase Hudson’s Room With Pictures Of Charli D’Amelio
Addison Rae’s Mum Weighs In On Rumours She’s Dating Bryce Hall Again
Jeffree Star Is Being Slammed For Not Social Distancing In Recent YouTube Video
Bryce Hall Just Hinted That Addison Rae Might Be Leaving The Hype House
Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House

Trending Articles

Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed